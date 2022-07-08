This week, to coincide with National Kebab Day, I Am Doner shared their exciting plans for “the Kebab House".

According to initial images released by I Am Doner, the accommodation - due to open later this year - will contain a kebab themed bedroom, complete with doner inspired wallpaper, chili and garlic sauce lampshades, a Naan-bed and doner-curtains and even a ke-bath.

Guests can "scran and snap" with kebab-neon, personalize their kebab with an exclusive condiment cabinet and kebab-shaped pillows.

Kebab restaurant I Am Doner has announced plans to create a pop-up kebab themed staycation accommodation - which could be coming to Leeds.

It is also complete with a stain-resistance Snug sofa ready for any spillages, I Am Doner said.

Lynsey Benton, I am Doner’s Brand Manager, said, “We’re absolutely obsessed with kebabs and so are our customers.

"Whether it’s using over 100 high quality ingredients in our kebabs, or making our in-house sauces.

"That’s why we’re offering our loyal customers the opportunity to take their obsession to the next level by creating a new pilgrimage to kebabs in the UK!.”

Whilst I am Doner’s website doesn't reveal the accommodation’s exact location, they’re reviewing a number of potential locations, including Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds, their current store’s location, Newcastle, Birmingham, Liverpool and London - with the possibility of the Kebab House pop-up going on tour to a selection of these locations.

Guests who want to be amongst the first to stay should sign up via I am Doner’s website - where they can even suggest a location for The Kebab House’s pop-up tour.

Lucky bookers will be contacted later this year to book in their stay for up to 4 people.