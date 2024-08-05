Two Northern-based LGBTQI+ artists team up with thortful to create exclusive Brighton Pride Prints

Aiming to promote queer art, and provide talented queer designers with a platform to showcase their work, thortful will donate a portion of their August sales from Pride cards to the Trans Pride Centre in Brighton.

In celebration of Brighton Pride, from August 2-4, greetings card marketplace thortful has collaborated with some incredibly talented LGBTQI+ artists to create a range of exclusive cards specifically for the event. thortful will also donate 10p for every card sold to the Trans Pride Brighton charity.

Brighton, renowned as the LGBTQI+ capital of the UK, hosts one of the country's largest and most vibrant Pride celebrations. For thortful, embracing diversity is so important. By providing LGBTQI+ artists with a platform to display their art and creativity on one of the UK's biggest queer stages, thortful is striving to show its commitment to inclusivity.

Two of these artists are Leeds-based queer creatives Imy Lascelles, and Seemal Sikander, who were given complete creative freedom to design a range of cards that reflect their unique experiences within the community. These cards not only celebrate Pride but also capture the essence of what it means to be queer, highlighting the aspects most meaningful to them.

Seemal Card

When designing these cards, both opened up about why this was important for them:, and what pride means to them.

Imogen, 25, says: “Pride, to me, is a celebration of being your true self and expressing it with fellow people within your community.

When approached with the Brighton pride brief, I just wanted to capture this in my designs with humour and character design.

When I think about Brighton locals, I don’t just think of the bright people, I think of the seagulls, so why not combine and celebrate all Brighton locals? I hope Brighton welcomes my queer little seagulls and my favourite cartoon couple in modern media”

Imy card

Seemal said: “Pride, to me, signifies a powerful journey of acceptance, love, and the ongoing fight for equality and recognition.”

I created a card on 'You Better Werk' for Pride Month to celebrate the fierce, unapologetic spirit of the LGBTQ+ community and to honour the strength and resilience that define it.

To make this possible, thortful has partnered with Trans Pride Brighton, a charity dedicated to inspiring all trans, intersex, gender variant, and queer individuals. Their mission is to celebrate trans lives and promote gender diversity, making a real difference in Brighton’s community.

Five hundred cards will be handed out at the parade to celebrate Brighton Pride and support Trans Pride Brighton.

Due to funding issues, Trans Pride Brighton has faced resource limitations and has had to cancel previous Pride events. To continue supporting Brighton’s trans community, thortful will donate 10p for every card purchased from the range in August to the Trans Pride Centre Fundraiser.

A spokesperson from thortful adds, “Giving back to the community is a core value for us. Pride embodies collectivity, unity, and celebration, and we are delighted to offer LGBTQI+ artists a platform to showcase their creativity. The addition of partnering with Trans Pride Brighton is significant, as we greatly admire their mission and work. We recognise the challenges minority groups face and are dedicated to supporting them in every way possible.”

To get your hands on one of these beautifully designed Brighton Pride cards, shop here: https://www.thortful.com/cards/brighton/pride