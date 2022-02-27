People's Postcode Lottery: Two Leeds streets scoop daily lottery prize winning up to £3k

Two Leeds streets have scooped the People's Postcode Lottery daily prize on Sunday February 27.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 2:00 pm

Lucky residents living in Naseby Terrace, Burmantofts, and near Bingley Road, Menston, have won up to £3,000.

The LS9 7TD and LS29 6RT postcodes are one of forty across the UK to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket have won £1,000.

Naseby Terrace, Burmantofts (Photo: Google)

Those playing with two tickets have picked up £2,000, while those with three tickets have scooped the maximum £3,000.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £750million to date for charities and organisations.

Bingley Road, Menston (Photo: Google)
