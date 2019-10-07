TV Harrison Sports Ground - How this field of dreams helped nurture a generation of Leeds United stars
It's the field of dreams which was a breeding ground for a generation of footballers who went on to make the grade with Leeds United and other clubs.
Wortley's TV Harrison ground on Oldfield Lane faces an uncertain future but back in the day it was home for schools soccer across the city. These photos showcase the talent who took to the field over the years and include some familiar faces who went on to make the grade at the highest level.