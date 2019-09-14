Leeds Combination League in 41 photos - Do you remember these footballers from down the years?
They are the football memories that last a lifetime for a generation of Sunday league footballers.
This gallery of photos showcase the good, the bad and the ugly from the Leeds Combination League through the decades. And we hope they spark happy memories for the footballers who will remember the glory and the failure. They were all taken by our own local football stalwart Steve Riding. READ MORE:10 of the best Leeds pubs according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2020
1. Jarvis Porter
Back: Mick Deighton, Chris Hughes, Paul Bell, Gordon Good, Brian Wilkinson, Darren Watling, Mark Pollard. Front: John Ferguson (manager), Dennis Hargreaves, Gary Taylor, Andy Coleman, Colin Johnson, Paul Harrison and Mark Charlton.
Back from the left: Phil Wilson, Brian Smith, Gary Wilson, Ray Clay, John Mosby. Dave Marsh, Ian Kitchen (assistant manager). Front from left: Dave Ottley, Andrew Brooks, Mark Frost, Paul Carter and John Ford.
Back: Jim Daly (manager), Kevin Quinn, Brian Asquith, Steve Roberts, Stuart Monaghan, Mark Coulson, Terry Stansfield, Phil Stainforth. Front: Pete MacGloin, Nigel Jessey, Malcolm Jessey, Anthony Marsh, Graham Jessey, Neville Jessey