Tributes to man who died after collapsing at Leeds train station

A man who collapsed at Leeds train station died two weeks later, despite the best efforts of train station workers and paramedics who tried to save his life.

David Palffy, 60, suffered a heart attack on the concourse at Leeds station on Wednesday, May 29.

Two men working on the refurbishment of the train station rushed to his aid after he fell near WHSmith at around 5pm.

Paramedics then took over and father-of-three Mr Palffy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) before later being transferred to Royal Blackburn Hospital so he could spend some more time with his family.

He died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, June 13.

Mr Palffy lived in Altham West, Lancashire, with his wife Anne.

She expressed her deep thanks to the staff at Leeds station and LGI, as well as British Transport Police.

Mr Palffy was father to Lauren, David and Alex, father-in-law of Tessa, grandad of Jack, Myla and Theo, son of Tamas and June, and son-in-law of Stella and the late Brian, as well as being a friend to many.

He started his working life at GEC as a trainee electrician, later moving into sales before eventually working his way up to being general manager.

Mr Palffry was known as a hard worker who always provided for his family.

A lover of football, Mr Palffry was a lifelong fan of Manchester United and he had both played for and managed Enfield football team, where his two sons had also played.

He enjoyed holidays, walks and meals out with his wife Anne, and loved spending time in the garden

His funeral is being held later this month, with donations in his memory being made to the British Heart Foundation and Take Heart Leeds, based at LGI.