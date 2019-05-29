Emergency services called to Leeds train station after man suffers medical episode

Have your say

A man suffered a medical episode in Leeds train station on Wednesday afternoon.

Several people reported seeing a man lying on the floor outside the White Rose station pub after 5pm.

-> Man to go on trial for attempted murder over shooting at 'The Hole' in Chapeltown

Ben Frank said: "I was walking out of trinity when the ambulance pulled up.

"He was laying on the floor surrounded by workers and police with some curtains put up to block the view, but I could see a lot of blood on the floor near the entrance."

West Yorkshire Police said they had been made aware of a man having a medical episode by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 5.17pm.

Two ambulances were parked in New Station Street.

A curtain was put up around the man as paramedics treated him, but this had been removed by around 6.15pm.

Nick said on Twitter: "More than anything I hope the man I saw in an absolutely devastating state in Leeds station pulls through."

-> Channel 4 boost to Yorkshire creative industries ahead of Leeds move

A police cordon was also in place around the curtain.

The man's condition is not known currently.

Several ambulances could also be seen parked in New Station Street.