Peter Gunby, a man who had "Leeds in his blood" helped kickstart the careers of the likes of whites favourites David Batty, Jonathan Woodgate and Gary Speed, and tributes have been led by his family who described him as quick-witted, down-to-earth and generous.

One of his former charges, Westlife's Nicky Byrne, also paid tribute to Peter, saying he and Maureen were like "parents" to him when he left Ireland to join Leeds United's academy in the 1990s.

Peter was born in Leeds in 1934, and lived for most of his childhood in the Quarry Hill flats.

Peter, alongside wife Maureen, with daughters Julie and Vicky.

He began his professional football career for Leeds United in 1955, before moving on to Bradford City the following year. He married his wife Maureen in 1957, before daughters Vicky and Julie were born in 1961 and 1963 respectively. The family lived in Green Hill Lane in Wortley.

Following his footballing career that was cut short by injury, Peter worked as an electrician at the Yorkshire Electricity Board, while moving into football coaching with Harrogate Town.

It was while he was at Harrogate in 1980 that new Leeds United manager Allan Clarke took Peter on as a coach, where he would remain working under subsequent managers Eddie Gray and Billy Bremner throughout the 1980s.

It was during this time that he and his wife would move from their Wortley home to the former house of Leeds United director Bill Fotherby in Roundhay. The house, which boasted 12 bedrooms, was also used as lodgings for youth team players, who would be looked after by Peter and Maureen.

Peter during his coaching days in the 1980s.

During the 1990s, when the club's state-of-the-art Thorp Arch training complex was opened, Peter and Maureen would move to live on site where Peter, now with the role of housemaster, would continue to look after some of the club's talented youngsters until his retirement in 2000.

Over the years, Peter had worked with the likes of Jonathan Woodgate, Gary Speed, David Batty, Denis Irwin, Gary Kelly, Alan Smith and Brian Deane.

"He was in football all his life," said daughter Julie. "As a young kid he played football with Billy Bremner. We used to have crazy parties at Green Hall Lane, where all the players used to come.

"We'd always have Jack Charlton, who we called uncle Jack, and Billy Bremner at our house having parties. Me and my sister used to sit under the table!"

Julie added that once her and Vicky had left home, Peter and Maureen moved to the house in Roundhay. She said: "My mum and dad ran that and they looked after the young players. My mum used to cook and clean for them and take them in the mini bus wherever they were going.

"I would do hairdressing for some of the players. I remember saying to my dad 'is David Batty going to be any good?' and he said 'he's going to be a brilliant player, but he needs to grow - he's not bothered about getting kicked, just like Billy Bremner!'."

"He was constantly on the move - he didn't stop at all," Peter's granddaughter Lauren Tate added. "Leeds United was all he ever spoke about. He spent time in Whitelocks when he went into Leeds, sitting with people and talking to them about it too. Leeds just ran through his blood.

"He was obsessed with Leeds - he would always be talking about the players - he would watch them whenever he could. Leeds United was at the forefront of his mind until he got Alzheimer's, and he still tried to remember, even when he had it.

"He would remember names and players and, if you showed him a picture, he would be able to tell you what their favourite meal was!

"He was a really quick-witted guy - he was really on the ball. He always had comical things he used to say, and he would have a joke with the kids all the time. He even did it with his great grandchildren.

"We have loads of beautiful memories of him. I know everyone would say the same thing about their parents or grandparents, but he was literally the most down to earth guy you could ever meet. He would be more than willing to help anybody with anything. He was one of those who would give you his last Rolo.

"Even in his late 70s, he would be going running, was fit as a fiddle, he could still sit down and have the whole room laughing. You couldn't have asked to meet anybody better."

In a video message sent to the family shortly before Peter's death, former Leeds United youngster and Westlife singer Nicky Byrne said of his time living with Peter and Maureen in Roundhay: "I came over from Ireland when I signed for Leeds United - 10 lads stayed in that house.

"I was only 16 and you made me feel so, so welcome. You were basically my parents while I was away from Ireland.

"I have some brilliant, brilliant memories of my time in Roundhay in those digs. You always made us take our shoes off at the front door and it was steak and chips for dinner on a Saturday evening. Maureen, I loved the mushrooms you would cook with the steak - they were to die for!

"I want to say a big thank you to both of you for treating me well while I was there, and I know you've done that for plenty of people over the years."