The former Leeds Rhinos Scrum-half was diagnosed with the debilitating disease in 2019 and told he may only have a year to live.

Rob Burrow: Living With MND airs this Autumn, and takes an intimate look at his life now, as 40-year-old Rob has passed his two year life expectancy and has survived a global pandemic.

It follows the love and support of Rob’s family, friends and the wider Rugby League community. The documentary shows his wife, Lindsey, who Rob met when they were teenagers, care for him as she juggles looking after their three young children.

It will show the huge role his parents Geoff and Irene play to the 24-hour care Rob needs.

The documentary witnesses Rob at some of his most intimate and vulnerable moments – when Lindsey carries him up to bed, to when he’s being his cheekiest, using his voicebox to tell his mum Irene that “she has a gob on her”

Following the release of the trailer Rob tweeted:

"Thanks to BBC breakfast for the concentration on MND. They have highlighted the effects and I know people have more knowledge on the disease.

"There was nothing off limits and from a professional athlete to a guy who needs the help of others. I hope you get the picture.”