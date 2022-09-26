Revealed today (Monday) on his former teammate Rob Burrow’s 40th birthday, the epic slog will see Sinfield run from Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh to Manchester’s Old Trafford in the ‘Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge’.

Covering more than 60 kilometres per day, the trek will begin on Sunday, November 13, with Sinfield set to enter Old Trafford at half-time of the men’s rugby league World Cup final on Saturday, November 19.

The ex-Rhinos captain will visit Melrose, Newcastle, Middlesbrough, York, Leeds and Bradford over the previous six days in his route south.

Kevin Sinfield ran from Leicester to Leeds in 24 hours last November, but this year's challenge is even tougher. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

The gruelling feat has been inspired by Burrow, Doddie Weir, Stephen Darby and other people living with MND.

Sinfield has already raised £5.5m through two previous challenges, having run seven marathons in as many days two years ago and from Leicester to Leeds in 24 hours last November.

The initial aim is to raise £777,777 from the challenge and donations can be made now via https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield-ultra-7-in-7-challenge

The Ultra 7 in 7 challenge will support five charities which support people affected by MND, and invest in research to bring us closer to effective treatments and a cure for the disease.

Kevin Sinfield preparing for last year's 101-mile run. Picture by Simon Hulme.

The main beneficiaries will be the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

There will also be donations to MND Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, plus support for the 4ED campaign to support former Gloucester and Leicester Rugby Union player Ed Slater who was recently diagnosed with MND.

Sinfield, who is now a rugby union coach at Leicester Tigers, said: “Undoubtedly this will be the toughest challenge yet.

“We have tried to combine elements of our two previous events to create the Ultra 7 in 7.

“People living with MND have no choice but to live with their condition every day and they are an inspiration for all of us taking part in the challenge.

“There has been some exciting news in recent days about current drug trials and we can all feel that a breakthrough is close.

“MND is not incurable it has just been underfunded and I have belief that by raising funds we can give the scientists and researchers the best possible opportunity to find that cure.

“We also need to help those living with MND, to give them hope and love so they know we are with them.”

Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019. He commented: “I’ve said it many times before, everyone should have a friend like Kevin.

“I know he would be the first to share the spotlight with all the team who are making this possible, just as he did as my captain, but his leadership and inspiration is at the heart of every challenge.

“I am sure this will be tough and I can’t wait to see Kevin and the guys along the way to cheer them on.

“People have already been so generous over the last two years and, as a patron of the MND Association, I would like to say a massive thank you, your support has made the world of difference to so many people. Go safe Kev and please support them as much as you can.”

Esther Wakeman, chief executive of Leeds Hospitals Charity, said the organisation has been “absolutely amazed by Kevin’s dedication to support the fight against motor neurone disease”.

She added: “I want to thank Kevin and wish him luck for his next epic challenge, the 7 in 7 Ultra, which will help people living with MND now and in the future.

“The Rob Burrow Centre for MND will be the first of its kind, providing a space for those with MND, their families and carers, bringing together treatment, holistic support and education all under one roof.

“I am sure the people of Leeds, Yorkshire and across the nation will get behind Kevin once again, donating to us and the other charities.

“All of us at Leeds Hospitals Charity and across Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust will definitely be cheering him along the way.”

Sinfield is patron of the MND Association. Its chief executive Sally Light added: “We are so grateful for all of Kev’s efforts on behalf of the MND Association and the entire MND community.

“The fundraising from his previous two challenges has already meant the expansion of our services and more investment in vital research into this devastating disease.

“This new endeavour will continue his incredible legacy by helping progress the fight against MND.”

Voicing his support, former rugby union hero Weir OBE said: “It’s brilliant to see Kevin taking on yet another epic challenge to raise funds and awareness for motor neurone disease.

“7 ultra-marathons in 7 days are a daunting prospect, but if there’s someone who can do it, it’s Kevin Sinfield.