Touching floral tribute to 'Annie' the 'amazing mum' who died at Leeds homeless camp

Flowers and a heartfelt written tribute have been left where a woman who was sleeping rough in a tent died at the weekend.

Numerous people in Leeds' rough sleeping community have named the woman as Anne Marie.

A note left to 'Annie'.

She was 33 years old.

Some were too upset to speak at length about her death, but one man said they were 'devastated' after hearing the news.

A tribute has been left tied to a railing below Leeds Inner Ring Road, opposite the old Leeds International Pool building, and flowers have been placed on the patch of grass where she is understood to have died.

Flowers left where Anne Marie was believed to have been staying in a tent.

The note reads: "Dear Annie, me and my mum will never forget you and the things you did for us

"You were always such a special woman, we will always love you and you will always be in our hearts, forever and always.

"I hope all your demons have left you. You were such an amazing mum, person and we were privileged to have someone like you in our lives."

Police were called at 10.46am to the patch of grass near Little Queen Street on Sunday to reports of a woman being unresponsive in a tent.

Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

Anne Marie is thought to be the eleventh rough sleeper to died in Leeds since October 2017.

Hughie Subham, of Hughie's Homeless Outreach Kitchen said he had not known Anne Marie before she died, but a minute's silence in her memory was held at the start of the weekly outreach session on Wednesday.

A sheltered area underneath the pool building, where tents had been pitched, has since been boarded up.

A camp of around 20 tents in the car park was taken down in February after Leeds City Council worked to find housing for people and the organiser agreed that the encampment had run its course.

A man sleeping in a tent near to where Anne Marie died told Channel 4 News yesterday: "She was a nice girl, a normal girl, but she never woke up.

"But it's not the first this year and it won't be the last."

A woman called Sasha was found dead in the doorway of House of Fraser in March.

She had a council house and was being supported by Leeds City Council.

It is not known whether Anne Marie had a home.

Speaking about Anne Marie's death, Coun Debra Coupar, Leeds Council's Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Communities, said: "It is heart-breaking to hear that a woman has died in these circumstances and our thoughts and condolences are with the deceased’s family and friends.

"Representatives from Leeds City Council are working closely with connected agencies regarding the circumstances of this death.

“The council works with a range of partners across the city to prevent homelessness and support those who are homeless or sleeping rough. Support is available to everyone that chooses to accept it.

“The full range of support has been delivered to persons frequenting this location over a number of weeks.

“Within the last 12 months we have introduced our Street Support Team initiative and our Housing First policy to support and safeguard all those who choose to rough sleep, beg or are homeless in our city. We work with a broad range of people and organisations across the city to put in place the most appropriate support and intervention."