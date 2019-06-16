Woman dies at Leeds homeless camp

A woman has died at the homeless camp near to the old Leeds International Pool.

Emergency services were called to a patch of grass near to the car park at Little Queen Street at around 10.30am on Sunday morning.

-> ‘A kind, big-hearted woman’: Tributes paid to Tasha, homeless woman found dead in Briggate Leeds

The woman is believed to have been in her thirties.

A police cordon remains at the scene.

A camp of around 20 tents in the car park was taken down in February after Leeds City Council worked to find housing for people and the organiser agreed that the encampment had run its course.

But tents have remained on the patch of grass nearby.

The woman's name has not yet been released.