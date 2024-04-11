Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Leeds musician and reality TV star bravely shared how he battled with addiction after becoming dependent on the pills, as he advised his followers to “stay away”.

The ‘You Want Me’ hitmaker, who has now overcome the addiction, said he decided to share his story to help others in a similar situation as he urged his fans to seek help if they’re struggling with their mental health.

In an Instagram post, Zanetti said: “Think it’s very important to share for anyone who is on them now as it’s a very slippery slope, and for the younger generation who follow me to stay away and never use an an option [sic] as there is literally an epidemic with ‘benzos’ right now.”

Leeds musician and reality TV star Tom Zanetti has revealed he battled a sleeping pill addiction for years (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

Zanetti said he would take sleeping tablets every night, with the addiction causing crippling anxiety attacks.

He added: “The people closest to me know this, but how it affected me personally and mentally they would never know.

“It started when I was like 23, I was working a very insane schedule and going through a phase of partying to escape being sober, feeling so bad after my girlfriend at the time passed away suddenly and also having my son pretty much full time.”

Zanetti’s partner, Lizzie, tragically died in a car crash in 2010 when she was driving home from work. While being propelled to fame and enjoying a successful career, the 34-year-old has previously told the Yorkshire Evening Post that setbacks and personal tragedies have never been far from his mind.

Now Zanetti has candidly shared his story in the hope of warning others and using his platform to raise awareness of the issue.

He added: “I got off them and that was equally as hard, and took a while of no sleep so was vicious circle. I’ve not taken a tablet for so long now but I had to do it and I will never take again.

“I am now completely rid and haven’t touched one in a few years. I’m so much happier in myself, I can sleep and I’m lucky it didn’t damage my health or worse.”

Zanetti shared his advice for others in the same situation, as well as a helpline for addiction and the 116 123 number for free therapy sessions with the NHS.

“It’s known that the most successful and/wealthy people in the world all use therapy, so do not embarrassed [sic] to seek help outside your normal circle,” he added.

“If you got mental weight on your shoulders, then talk and work to get it off.”

Messages of support flooded in for the Leeds star and co-founder of Habbibi, with fans praising him for sharing his story.

Anna Williamson, therapist and star of Celebs Go Dating, said: “This is very brave Tom. Very proud of you in all ways. Love you very much and always here for you bud, never suffer the anxiety of panic attacks alone.”

Musician Example said: “Good on You T. Huge respect.”