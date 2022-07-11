Thousands of flowers transforms Trinity Leeds into ‘Jurassic Island’

The eight-metre-high erupting volcano and eye-catching flower arrangements, including orchids, lilies, hibiscus and birds of paradise, have taken over the main atrium.

The impressive floral decorations set the scene for the arrival of a super-sized animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex at the end of July. Alongside the T-Rex, a Nasutoceratops will be located at Trinity Kitchen as part of the Leeds Jurassic Trail, which runs from from Saturday, July 30 to Sunday, September 4.

Jurassic Island.

Guests are invited to snap selfies with the stunning installations - including two cracking dinosaur eggs - for the chance to win top prizes throughout the summer.

Nick Jones, Trinity Leeds assistant centre director, said: “Our impressive dinosaur installations are always a huge hit, and this year we wanted to go one step further, creating an immersive experience with some extra special touches.

“We’re excited to be involved in the fantastic Jurassic Trail once more, transforming Trinity Leeds into Jurassic Island with plenty of prehistoric surprises!”

For more information, visit: trinityleeds.com or leedsjurassictrail.co.uk .