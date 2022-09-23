This Morning queue row: West Yorkshire nightclub offers queue jump to anyone named Holly or Phil
A West Yorkshire nightclub is offering anyone called Holly or Phil the chance to queue jump, following the This Morning 'queue-jumping' controversy.
Five Bar in Huddersfield has announced on Facebook that anyone called Holly or Phil can jump the queue for free all weekend.
The post reads: "Yep. That’s right, if you are lucky enough to be called Holly or Phil there will be no public queueing for you."
It comes after Holly Willoughby, 41, and Phillip Schofield, 60, faced backlash for reportedly jumping the queue when paying their respects to the late Queen's coffin.
After members of the public queued for hours to pay their respects, photographs emerged which appeared to show the pair being granted special access.
However the pair denied this, and said they followed the correct process for the media to attend.
But viewers are still not happy with the presenters, and are calling them for to be sacked with a petition which already has over 65,000 signatures.
The woman behind the petition is calling for This Morning “axed for good”.
She stated that the show “causes more harm than good” and that the least ITV can do is remove the two “toxic presenters” from the show.
Other businesses have also joined in with the backlash, with Domino's Pizza mocking the pair.
They tweeted: "Apologies to anyone waiting on their pizza, we've just received an order from Holly and Phil."
London Dungeons have also announced that visitors who ask for a 'Holly and Phil' when buying their tickets, will be able to jump the queue.