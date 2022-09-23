Five Bar in Huddersfield has announced on Facebook that anyone called Holly or Phil can jump the queue for free all weekend.

The post reads: "Yep. That’s right, if you are lucky enough to be called Holly or Phil there will be no public queueing for you."

It comes after Holly Willoughby, 41, and Phillip Schofield, 60, faced backlash for reportedly jumping the queue when paying their respects to the late Queen's coffin.

Five Bar is offering free queue-jump for anyone named Holly or Phil after the This Morning pair's queue jump row (Photo: PA/Ian West-Google)

After members of the public queued for hours to pay their respects, photographs emerged which appeared to show the pair being granted special access.

However the pair denied this, and said they followed the correct process for the media to attend.

But viewers are still not happy with the presenters, and are calling them for to be sacked with a petition which already has over 65,000 signatures.

The woman behind the petition is calling for This Morning “axed for good”.

She stated that the show “causes more harm than good” and that the least ITV can do is remove the two “toxic presenters” from the show.

Other businesses have also joined in with the backlash, with Domino's Pizza mocking the pair.

They tweeted: "Apologies to anyone waiting on their pizza, we've just received an order from Holly and Phil."