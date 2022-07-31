Ahead of the final of the Women’s Euros tonight, the Headingley pizzeria has been renamed ‘Lucy’ in honour of England star Lucy Bronze.

Lucy, who landed an epic goal in England’s semi-final against Sweden, worked at the Headingley store during her days as a student at Leeds Metropolitan University (now Leeds Beckett).

The impressive header on Tuesday saw her reach 84 caps and 11 goals for England.

The Domino's branch in Headingley has been renamed in honour of Lioness Lucy Bronze

As England gets ready to face Germany at Wembley tonight, the Headingley Domino's is giving away free pizza to anyone named Lucy.

The offer is running between 2pm-4.30pm. The first 100 people who can show ID with the first name ‘Lucy’ will get a free personal-size cheese and tomato pizza.

Ricky Kandola, operations director at Domino’s parent company SK Group, said: “Lucy Bronze worked at Domino’s so of course she delivers.

"We have always been proud of Lucy’s journey from pizza to pitch. Fingers crossed that Lucy and the team can make pizza history and bring home the trophy.

"We’re currently looking for superstar players to join our squad and have numerous roles available, so if you think you’re match-fit then get in touch.”

Some Headingley delivery drivers will also be honouring Lucy by sporting bronze helmets in the lead up to the final, which kicks off at 5pm.