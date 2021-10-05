This is why a community siren will sound on Wednesday in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police said the Unilever site at Seacroft will be testing the siren between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday October 6.

The siren may be heard across the Seacroft, Crossgates and Whinmoor localities, police said.

In a social media message, the force said: "Please do not be alarmed this is a test.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unilever will be testing the siren Pic: Google

"The following link takes you to the Unilever UK external webpage, which includes information and the siren sounds unilever.co.uk/safety.html"

Why does the site have a siren?

The Unilever site at Seacroft in Leeds falls under the UK’s Control of Major Accident Hazard Regulations due to the storage of flammable substances used in the production of deodorants.

The Seacroft site has extensive control measures in place to prevent a major accident such as a fire or explosion happening and has prepared these in conjunction with Leeds City Council and the Emergency Services.

The site is required to have an emergency plan to respond to incidents on the site itself and incidents that may affect our neighbours. This plan has been prepared with the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and is subject to regular tests.

In the event that an incident occurs that may affect our neighbours near the site, an alarm siren will sound to alert people to the situation. When the incident has been resolved, an all clear tone will be sounded.

What should you do if you hear the siren sound outside of the planned times?

If you hear the alert siren, you should go inside, close windows and doors, and tune into the local radio until the All Clear is sounded.

These are the only sirens which indicate an alarm that has a potential impact off site.

_