Coun Tom Gordon took to social media to criticise users tagging his sister in posts before she had been informed.

An ambulance was called to Goals Leeds in Kirkstall yesterday after a man collapsed. He was taken via air ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary.

Picture: Google

Speaking to the YEP, Tom called on users to think first before posting.

"I was with my mum on our way to a commemorative service for the Queen and had a family friend calling us to say she had seen it plastered all over Facebook,” he explained.

"We got a hold of my sister and she was obviously unware but we were able to keep her on the phone while we turned the car around and got home to tell her in person.”

For Tom and his family they were left in utter shock at the way people reacted to the news online.

He said: “The thing we couldn’t believe was that people would go about tagging you in something like that. It's a complete lack of sensitivity.

"Tragedies and family losses aren’t a spectacle and they should be tread with dignity which is slightly lacking in the day and age of social media.

"She’s now had over 40 to 50 people add her on Facebook to say their sorry. If someone’s grieving is it really appropriate to badger them online.”

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were contacted by Leeds General Infirmary at around 1.41pm yesterday.

“Police were contacted by staff at Leeds General Infirmary reporting a man who had been pronounced dead at hospital after collapsing during a football match at Goals, in Redcote Lane, Leeds, a short time before,” a statement read.

“Officers established that there were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.”

Tom admitted he was relieved that they had been able to speak to his sister first before she opened her phone.