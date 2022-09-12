King to visit Parliament and lead Royal family in poignant procession - live updates
The King is due to address Parliament today as both Houses meet to express their condolences at the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Later, he will lead the Royal family in a poignant procession behind the coffin of his mother when it travels to an Edinburgh cathedral to allow the public to pay their respects.
Last updated: Monday, 12 September, 2022, 09:32
Key events today
King Charles III and the Queen Consort are to visit Westminster Hall in London where both Houses of Parliament will express condolences to the new monarch.
Later on Monday, Charles and Camilla will fly to Edinburgh where they will attend a Ceremony of the Keys and the King will inspect the guard of honour.
Charles will then lead the royal family in procession as the Queen’s coffin is taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving.
Members of the public will be able to view the coffin at the cathedral and pay their respects from 5pm for a period of 24 hours.
The King will then hold audiences with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Alison Johnstone, the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.
Later in the evening, the King and other members of the royal family will mount a vigil at the cathedral in honour of their mother.
