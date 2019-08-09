These lovable rescue dogs and puppies are all in need of a forever home in Leeds

These lovable rescue puppies and dogs are all desperately seeking a permanent, loving home in Leeds.

The pups are currently in the care of Dogs Trust Leeds, with many coming from tragic backgrounds. If you are looking to welcome a four-legged friend into your home, the Trust will help you find your perfect match. Here are 17 adorable puppies and dogs in need of a forever home.

1. Max - 1-2 years Max is extremely active and needs a lot of training, but he is very friendly with people and has a great temperament. He would be better in a single person household where he can form a good bond. Breed: Cocker Spaniel Dogs Trust Leeds other Buy a Photo

2. Barton - 2-5 years An ex-racer, Barton is now looking for a loving home. He hasn't lived in a home before and is lacking in confidence, so he would benefit from having a fellow dog companion. Breed: Greyhound Dogs Trust Leeds other Buy a Photo

3. Gus - 2-5 years Gus is never happier than when running around with a ball. He needs an owner prepared to work with the Trust to continue his training in his new home and isn't on view at the centre so you need to call ahead. Breed: Terrier Cross Dogs Trust Leeds other Buy a Photo

4. Harry - 2-5 years Harry arrived at the Trust with wounds to his neck and legs which has left him petrified, so he needs a patient and understanding owner to help him regain his trust. Breed: Lurcher Dogs Trust Leeds other Buy a Photo

View more