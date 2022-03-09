Phill Knowles, 43, and Chris Ritter, 35, are using a van from Octopus Building Services on Chapeltown - which Phill owns - and are giving their time up for free.

They have driven more than 1,300 miles to Leżajsk on the Polish border, including a crossing at Calais.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Ritter, 35 and Phill Knowles, 43, (l-r)

Phill and Chris set off on Monday and expected the drive to take around 26 hours each way.

They were inspired to help due to close relationships with the Ukrainian community in Chapeltown.

"We know them so wanted to make a practical difference with our skills", Phill told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"We are almost at the border of Poland and Ukraine.

Chris Ritter, 35 and Phill Knowles, 43, with other helpers

"We are meeting with a church there arranged by the association of Ukrainians."

Phill said the van is loaded with almost two tonnes of medical supplies, clothing, food and toiletries.

The pair are charting their progress on their Youtube channel Leeds-Ukraine-Aid.

In their most recent update, Phill said the experience was "humbling".

"I think we have the easiest job here, driving for 24 hours", he said.

"Everyone was going straight to the border to help the refugees.

"They are looking for medical supplies.

"That product went straight onto vans and is now on the way to the border.

"It is humbling stuff, I feel as though we have seen a small window into a huge operation there."

Phill said it was "freezing" in Ukraine.

The pair are now on their way back to Leeds with a 23 hours drive ahead of them.