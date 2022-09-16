Dignitaries paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at Civic Hall last weekend.

The eve-of-funeral event, which is open to the public, will be held on the Millennium Square steps directly in front of Leeds Civic Hall and will get under way at 6pm.

It will feature prayers and readings as well as the lighting of candles, one for each faith community taking part. The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Robert Gettings, will be among those speaking.

The event is due to last for around 45 minutes and will culminate with the lighting of the candles and a minute’s silence, ahead of the national moment of reflection for the Queen later that evening.

Representatives of a wide range of faith communities have been invited to attend, and younger people will play a prominent role in proceedings.

Organised by the Diocese of Leeds, Leeds Faiths Forum and Leeds City Council, the event is being hosted by the Bishop of Kirkstall, the Rt Revd Arun Arora.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Robert Gettings, said: “The Queen’s unifying presence in our local and national life means her loss has been keenly felt by many different communities across Leeds.

“Sunday’s multi-faith vigil will help those communities come together to remember Her Majesty and offer comfort to one another in this time of sadness.”

Coun James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “Leeds is a diverse and welcoming city, and one where people are always happy to provide support and solidarity to others.

“This event will be a perfect illustration of that spirit of togetherness, and will once again highlight the important part played by the Queen in so many of our lives.”

The Bishop of Kirkstall, the Rt Revd Arun Arora, said: “On the eve of the Queen’s funeral we will gather together from our different traditions united in thanks for the life of the Queen.

“We will offer prayers of thanksgiving and commendation from faith communities from across Leeds representing people of faith from across the globe.