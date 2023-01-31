News you can trust since 1890
The photo highlights from the Princess of Wales' visit to Kirkgate Market and the University of Leeds

The Princess of Wales visited Leeds today (31 January) to promote her new Shaping Us campaign.

By Abi Whistance
4 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 6:15pm

Kirkgate Market was the first location on her tour, which followed a visit to the city by King Charles III back in November. Kate’s time in Leeds was part of her work to raise awareness of the new campaign, including through the release of a short film highlighting how babies and children develop in response to their earliest experiences.

Here are the photo highlights from the Princess of Wales’ visit to the city.

1. The Princess of Wales at the iconic Leeds Kirkgate Market

The Princess of Wales visited the iconic Leeds Kirkgate Market and speaks to members on walkabout.

Photo: Tony Johnson

2. She spoke to local workers about their experiences of working in the community

The Princess of Wales visited the iconic Leeds Kirkgate Market and speaks to local workers about their experiences of working in the community.

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. She spoke to sellets on walkabout

The Princess of Wales visited the iconic Leeds Kirkgate Market and spoke to members on walkabout.

Photo: Tony Johnson

4. She spoke with Councillor Lesley Gettings and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leeds, Professor Simone Buitendijk

The Princess of Wales spoke with Councillor Lesley Gettings and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leeds, Professor Simone Buitendijk, as she joins students on the Childhood Studies programme at the University of Leeds.

Photo: Chris Jackson

