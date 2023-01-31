The photo highlights from the Princess of Wales' visit to Kirkgate Market and the University of Leeds
The Princess of Wales visited Leeds today (31 January) to promote her new Shaping Us campaign.
Kirkgate Market was the first location on her tour, which followed a visit to the city by King Charles III back in November. Kate’s time in Leeds was part of her work to raise awareness of the new campaign, including through the release of a short film highlighting how babies and children develop in response to their earliest experiences.
Here are the photo highlights from the Princess of Wales’ visit to the city.
