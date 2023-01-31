Princess of Wales in Leeds: First pictures as Kate arrives at Kirkgate Market on visit to city
The Princess of Wales has arrived in Leeds as she visits the city to promote her new Shaping Us campaign.
Kirkgate Market is first location on her tour, which follows a visit to the city by King Charles III back in November. Kate’s time in Leeds is part of work to raise awareness of the new campaign, including through the release of a short film highlighting how babies and children develop in response to their earliest experiences.
Kate Middleton is visiting Kirkgate Market to launch a new campaign that she has described has her “life’s work”. Her Royal Highness is joining a discussion with vendors and local people about their experiences of early childhood, their reflections on the Shaping Us film and what it might mean to them.
The Princess of Wales met the owners of Ada Proctor florists, S.Myers fishmongers and a market sweet shop.
The florists has been based in Kirkgate Market for more than 30 years. The owner, Neil Ashcroft, joked that if the Princess of Wales bought some flowers, he’d give her a discount - and she replied that she’d be sure to give him a tip.
The Princess of Wales is speaking to the owner of S.Myers fishmongers, a family-run business which has been at Leeds Kirkgate Market for 30 years.
The Princess of Wales is discussing experiences of early childhood, as part of her ‘Shaping Us’ campaign.
The campaign has already had support from a range of high-profile figures and will begin with the release of a short film highlighting how babies and children develop in response to their earliest experiences.
Mason Hicks, Leeds Children’s Mayor, has arrived at Kirkgate Market to meet the Princess of Wales. He is joined by the Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert Gettings, and the council’s Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Economy, Culture and Education, Jonathan Pryor.
Kate Middleton is bringing her ‘Shaping Us’ campaign to the heart of the community, meeting vendors and members of the public to discuss early childhood.
The Princess of Wales has arrived at Kirkgate Market, greeted by a large crowd.