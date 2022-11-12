Kate Bellwood, 31, enjoyed her fairytale wedding in August after working tirelessly to create her dream decor.

After finding the prices of bouquets and garlands out of reach, the mum-of-two got to work building her own pieces of art to make her reception stand out from the crowd.

“We decided to get married quite a while back but then I fell pregnant with my children, and the costs of everything started going up,” explained Kate.

Pictured is the well decoration Kate made for her wedding

"Obviously as soon as you put a wedding or bridal in front of anything it seems to triple in price, so I found the kind of stuff I wanted online and shopped around to see if I could get the stuff to make the items.”

Splitting her time between caring for her children and getting creative, Kate began building her decor piece by piece, collecting materials from different sources to cut back on costs.

Yet Kate’s decision to make her decorations didn’t just have a financial benefit. After struggling with her mental and physical health over recent years, the process of crafting helped her relax and destress.

"I've had quite a struggle with my own physical and mental health, and having something to distract my mind has been great,” said Kate. “It’s led me to thinking I can try to help someone else, whether it's because they're struggling financially and they want to get married or whether it's because of a medical issue.”

Kate Bellwood (picture by Megan Pixels Photography) wants to help another couple plan their big day by donating all her handmade wedding decor

Now, two months after the big day, Kate is looking to help someone else plan their wedding by donating her beloved decorations.

From chair bows to a gorgeous wishing well, the Leeds mum has a whole host of ornaments to give away to a couple in need of a helping hand.

"I want to spread [the offer] to anyone that's struggling, because I know quite a lot of my friends have wanted to get married for years and because of the cost they can’t. If I can eliminate the stress for people, whether it's the cost or even helping to set up the items, that’s all I want.”

