A Leeds woman has revealed that her bills dropped by almost half after moving into a new home on an old college campus.

Ceri Pyper, 42, moved to the property at eco-friendly development The Fold in Horsforth back in May.

She had been looking for somewhere closer to her kids' schools, having previously lived in private rentals.

Ceri Pyper, 42, said that her bills dropped by almost half after moving into her new property. | Stonewater

The estate, from affordable housing provider Stonewater, is set to welcome 152 new properties for shared ownership, rent to buy, and affordable rent.

Ceri and others have already moved in, while the rest of the site due to be complete by the end of the year.

Previously a Leeds City College campus, The Fold features energy saving technologies including air source heat pumps, solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

Ceri, who moved into the 7,000th home at the development, said she saw a significant drop in her energy bills after moving in, paying nearly half the amount she did before.

“I’ve noticed a big difference in my monthly bills,” she said. “I’m saving so much money, not only on energy, but on getting my children to school too. It’s making a huge difference on our family life.”

Ceri was able to secure the shared ownership home after she managed to save money for a deposit to purchase a home, but was struggling to secure a mortgage for a property large enough for her family.

She added: “I can see myself living here until my children have finished school, and hopefully much longer.”

Rachel Oliver, Project Officer at Stonewater, said: “We’re so happy to welcome Ceri and her family to The Fold, especially as the resident of our 7000th new home.

“Developments like this are so important in enabling local people to stay within communities like Horsforth, where their children go to school, or they have family ties.

“The official opening of our 7,000th home showcases Stonewater’s continued commitment to providing these much-needed homes for people across the UK, each of which provides a family an affordable, safe and comfortable place to live.”

The Fold is set to welcome a new public art installation, created by Stonewater’s Blunden Prize 2022-23 winner Pat Walls, who is working on a sculpture that reflects the community and will be made out of local Yorkshire stone.