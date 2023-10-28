Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The Crooked Billet Leeds: We take on the infamous challenge that has a Yorkshire Pudding for each course

Have you ever had a Yorkshire Pudding for dessert?

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 25th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
The Crooked Billet Inn near Saxton has become famous for its giant, homemade Yorkshire Puddings, which have been served from the Billet’s kitchen for over 30 years.

We visited the pub to take part in its infamous, three-course Yorkshire Pudding challenge, which includes a starter, main and dessert all starring the classic British side dish.

From a giant Yorkshire Pudding filled with home-roasted meat and potatoes to a dessert Yorkshire with ice cream and sticky toffee sauce, The Crooked Billet shines a light on the versatility of a traditional Yorkshire Pud.

Watch as we take on the challenge and learn more about its origins from The Crooked Billet’s landlady Laura Charles and Head Chef Scott Clark.

