'The club have been brilliant': Young goalkeeper with bionic arm meets Leeds United star in VIP experience

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football-mad Wayde Drew is the star goalkeeper of Saxton FC in Richmond Hill, despite being born without his left forearm, and has impressed his teammates with his performances on the pitch.

His family set up a GoFundMe appeal in February to raise £7,000 towards a hero arm, a prosthetic which will allow him to grip tiny objects, meaning he can tie his shoelaces for the first time.

Football-mad Wayde Drew is the star goalkeeper of Saxton FC in Richmond Hill, despite being born without his left forearm. Picture: Steve Riding

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And following an overwhelming amount of public support Wayde has now received his arm leaving his parents overjoyed.

“We are absolutely overwhelmed by it – it’s just had a massive affect on his life. He’s only had it two weeks but the things he can do with it already is absolutely brilliant.” his mum Kirsty Norman told the YEP.

"He cut his own food up for the first time and as a 12-year-old to go out for something to eat and not have to ask me to cut his dinner up for him is just massive.”

The Open Bionics Foundation, which provides affordable prosthetic arms for amputees and people with limb differences, funded the rest of the money needed for the prosthetic limb.

The family have been helped along the way by the Leeds United foundation, with the club planning fundraising events to raise money for the Open Bionics Foundation and help another child like Wayde.

Wayde and his dad Danny were invited for a VIP experience at their beloved Leeds United last weekend for the Whites opening fixture vs Wolves.

"We were invited by the club to go VIP, had a big meal and we just loved it,” dad Danny said.

"The club have just been absolutely brilliant and to go VIP for the opening game was great.”

The pair met a number of Leeds stars including Welsh winger Dan James.

"Wayde absolutely loved it and so did I. I’m Leeds United through and through so it was great for me too.” dad Danny added.