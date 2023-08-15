A landmark West Yorkshire pub which has been closed for more than five years is set to reopen after a £650,000 transformation.

The redevelopment of The Black Bull at Midgley near Wakefield will transform the semi-derelict inn into a great quality pub serving superb food and drink. It is scheduled to reopen in late October, creating at least 30 new jobs.

The work is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and Bradford-born Tony Lumb who has 12 other pubs across Yorkshire including The Blue Bell at Pontefract and 21 The High Street at Tadcaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overhaul will totally renovate the outside of the building, repainting and adding new signage, lighting and planting. The project will install bi-fold doors opening onto a covered 60-seater terrace. With heating and pretty lighting, it will provide space for alfresco eating and drinking throughout the year.

The Black Bull at Midgley near Wakefield.

The design will retain features like a former open truss-ceilinged barn in the middle of the building and bring three fireplaces back into use. A beautiful new wooden bar will be built in the heart of the pub. The new layout will include a spacious bar area for drinks and socialising, a comfortable lounge accommodating informal dining and a dining room seating 120 people.

The Black Bull will serve an extensive menu spanning pub favourites, tapas and à la carte specials and catering for all occasions, from light lunches and afternoon teas with homemade cakes to celebration dinners.

Tony Lumb said: “The Black Bull is a very well-known pub and was much loved in its heyday. It’s been sad to see it shut for so long. Local residents have been desperate for it to reopen; we’ve already received inquiries for Christmas bookings and reservations for parties in 2024. We want The Black Bull to be a pub with something for everyone to enjoy, and we’re giving it the works. We can’t wait to open the doors and welcome people back.”