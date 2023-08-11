The 9 greatest TV shows filmed in West Yorkshire - according to people in Leeds

West Yorkshire can be seen in lots of great television series and films, and these are the best ones according to Yorkshire Evening Post readers.

West Yorkshire has been the backdrop for countless of series and films throughout the years, with everything from soap classics such as Emmerdale, and global smash hits like Peaky Blinders filmed in our area.

Even Marvel has paid us a visit, with one of its more recent series Secret Invasion starring Samuel L Jackson filmed in Leeds and Halifax last year.

In order to find out exactly which series filmed in West Yorkshire are the best, we turned to our trusted readers and asked the simple question; what are the best ever TV shows filmed in West Yorkshire?

And here are nine of the best TV series filmed in our corner of the world, according to the people of Leeds:

1 . Last of the Summer Wine The world's longest-running television sitcom aired between 1973 and 2010, and is filmed in Holmfirth near Kirklees. Photo: STARS Photo Sales

2 . All Creatures Great and Small Set in Northern England in 1937, All Creatures Great and Small was filmed in the Yorkshire Dales, with some scenes filmed in Bradford. Photo: Playground Television / SWNS Photo Sales

3 . Emmerdale ITV's long-runner Emmerdale have had its interior scenes filmed at the Leeds Studios since its inception in 1972. Exterior scenes are filmed at a purpose-built set on the Harewood estate. Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers Photo Sales

4 . Peaky Blinders While mainly set in Birmingham, parts of the popular BBC One crime drama was filmed around West Yorkshire, including one scene at Leeds City Hall. Photo: Anita Maric / SWNS.com Photo Sales