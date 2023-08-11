Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

The 9 greatest TV shows filmed in West Yorkshire - according to people in Leeds

West Yorkshire can be seen in lots of great television series and films, and these are the best ones according to Yorkshire Evening Post readers.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

West Yorkshire has been the backdrop for countless of series and films throughout the years, with everything from soap classics such as Emmerdale, and global smash hits like Peaky Blinders filmed in our area.

Even Marvel has paid us a visit, with one of its more recent series Secret Invasion starring Samuel L Jackson filmed in Leeds and Halifax last year.

In order to find out exactly which series filmed in West Yorkshire are the best, we turned to our trusted readers and asked the simple question; what are the best ever TV shows filmed in West Yorkshire?

And here are nine of the best TV series filmed in our corner of the world, according to the people of Leeds:

The world's longest-running television sitcom aired between 1973 and 2010, and is filmed in Holmfirth near Kirklees.

1. Last of the Summer Wine

The world's longest-running television sitcom aired between 1973 and 2010, and is filmed in Holmfirth near Kirklees. Photo: STARS

Photo Sales
Set in Northern England in 1937, All Creatures Great and Small was filmed in the Yorkshire Dales, with some scenes filmed in Bradford.

2. All Creatures Great and Small

Set in Northern England in 1937, All Creatures Great and Small was filmed in the Yorkshire Dales, with some scenes filmed in Bradford. Photo: Playground Television / SWNS

Photo Sales
ITV's long-runner Emmerdale have had its interior scenes filmed at the Leeds Studios since its inception in 1972. Exterior scenes are filmed at a purpose-built set on the Harewood estate.

3. Emmerdale

ITV's long-runner Emmerdale have had its interior scenes filmed at the Leeds Studios since its inception in 1972. Exterior scenes are filmed at a purpose-built set on the Harewood estate. Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Photo Sales
While mainly set in Birmingham, parts of the popular BBC One crime drama was filmed around West Yorkshire, including one scene at Leeds City Hall.

4. Peaky Blinders

While mainly set in Birmingham, parts of the popular BBC One crime drama was filmed around West Yorkshire, including one scene at Leeds City Hall. Photo: Anita Maric / SWNS.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3