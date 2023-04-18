The Leeds skyline is changing at a rapid pace, but some buildings have become deeply embedded in our city’s identity.
From Victoria-era constructions to more modern builds that have changed the shape of our city, here are 13 landmarks which we think are the most recognisable to people living here.
Here are 13 Leeds landmarks which are deeply embedded in the city's identity - and the stories behind them Photo: National World
2. Leeds Civic Hall owls
Located on Millennium Square, Leeds Civic Hall is one of the most recognisable buildings in the city. It was officially opened by King George V on August 23 1933, costing £360,000 to build, and today is used by Leeds City Council. The golden owls keeping a watchful eye over Millennium Square have become an emblem of Leeds. Photo: Janis Abolins/Adobe Stock
3. Town Hall Clock
The clock was hung on January 3, 1860, two years after Leeds Town Hall’s official opening - attended by Queen Victoria. The bell tower has 270 stone steps. It was wound mechanically twice a day until it was fitted with electrical winding gear on September 11, 1929. A report on October 18, 1935 has at one time the chimes could be heard as far away as Pudsey, Oakwood and even Harewood Avenue (11 miles away). Photo: Mark Bickerdike
4. YEP clock tower
The iconic clock tower formed part of the headquarters on Wellington Road in the city centre, where the YEP and its sister title, the Yorkshire Post, ran for decades. The site has been derelict since the two daily newspapers upped sticks and moved to a new office on Whitehall Road in 2014. Developers have recently confirmed the tower, which was retained after the old office was demolished, will be taken down as they builds new flats. Photo: Andy Manning