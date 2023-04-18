4 . YEP clock tower

The iconic clock tower formed part of the headquarters on Wellington Road in the city centre, where the YEP and its sister title, the Yorkshire Post, ran for decades. The site has been derelict since the two daily newspapers upped sticks and moved to a new office on Whitehall Road in 2014. Developers have recently confirmed the tower, which was retained after the old office was demolished, will be taken down as they builds new flats. Photo: Andy Manning