Watch as visitors flock to Swillington Organic Farm in Leeds for family-friendly fun on Open Farm Sunday
Open Farm Sunday, a nationwide campaign from Linking Environment and Farming (LEAF), aims to reconnect the public with the land - and at Swillington Organic Farm, it did exactly that.
Nestled in the countryside, the farm drew crowds from across the region, eager to explore the historic walled garden, meet some of the animals, and learn more about its egg share and garden share schemes.
Michael Leddy, head grower at the farm, explained: “The garden is quite a special place. It is a community-supported agriculture scheme.
“The idea is that the members get involved and help us to grow it. They support us from the start of the season. They are invested in the produce. A big part of it is educating people on where their food comes from.”
He added: “One of my favourite tasks is the tomato trellising. We sewed these plants back in February and we look after them through to October, so we are with them for a long time.”
But the farm’s charm goes beyond vegetables. Harry Strutt, a smallholder inspired by the farm’s ethos, described how a simple walk changed his family's life.
“We moved house and we ended up with three chickens, and then we met Jo, who is the owner of Swillington Organic Farm,” he said. “We started volunteering, and she has taught us all of the wisdom to do with organic farming - we fell in love with it.”
