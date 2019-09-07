Surprise treats for Leeds girl with Batten disease as she sets off on special holiday

The family of a girl with Batten disease who are fighting for her life-saving treatment got a special surprise at Leeds Bradford Airport today.

Three-year-old Connie Annakin was diagnosed with the fatal genetic condition Batten disease just two months ago.

While there is no cure for the disease, Connie's mum, Caroline Day, is fighting to get a 'wonder drug' that could stave off Connie's symptoms for up to 30 years.

Today, the Farsley family headed to Leeds Bradford Airport for a special holiday in Spain, along with Connie's dad Robert Annakin and 13-year-old brother Elliot Annakin.

Unbeknown to them, the manager of Farsley Travel agents had organised extra treats for the family - including a fast-pass through security, entrance to the lounge, goodie bags and a trip to a theme park when they get to Spain.

Manager Sarah Fenn came up with the idea after reading about Connie's condition in the YEP.

Sarah said: "Caroline is just so lovely, she came in to book her holiday and from that moment I knew that she would do anything for anybody.

"She is just a good egg. After reading about Connie's condition, I knew I wanted to do something to make the holiday a bit more special for them."

Caroline had no idea about the surprise and was shocked to see Sarah and her sister Laura, who also works at the travel agents, at the airport.

Caroline said: "I'm absolutely overwhelmed, I'm so chuffed. I had no idea whatsoever.

"We've been fast-tracked through check in just like they do with celebrities!

"It was a special holiday anyway, because we don't know how many holidays we will have.

"If we get the treatment for Connie we may be able to go on loads more holidays, but if not then this might be the last one.

"We are determined to make the best of it and have the best time ever - and now Sarah and Laura have made that possible."

Connie can no longer talk but Caroline says she can tell that something exciting is happening.

As well as the surprise perks for their holiday, the travel agents bought the family a photo book to keep memories of their trip.

Caroline said: "It's gorgeous, I can't wait to fill it up. Normally you just take pictures that sit on your phone, so it will be amazing to fill the album with happy memories.

"It will be lovely just to run along the beach and jump in and out of the pool, just to completely relax.

"You never forget about the Batten's, it's always a thought in the background, but we have to make the most of every moment we have with Connie."

