Success for local students in national reading award

Two pupils from Bridlington School celebrate national recognition for their reading achievements.

Ellie Mavis, age 13 from Bridlington School, has won the national reading award ‘Most Effort on Reading Plus’ for her enthusiasm, independence, and growing confidence towards her reading.

Ellie received this recognition as part of the annual Reading Plus Awards – an event organised by Reading Solutions UK to celebrate the achievements of students, teachers and schools nationwide for their academic achievements using the online reading development programme DreamBox Reading Plus.

Fiona Smith, Reading Tutor at Bridlington School who nominated Ellie, said: “Ellie is the most enthusiastic reader. She always gives 100% in our Reading Plus sessions and really enjoys the programme. Ellie is the one student that asks to complete her reading during lunch times, at home, or after school. I can confidently say there is no other pupil using Reading Plus that puts more effort in than Ellie.”

Jazmyne on the left and Ellie on the right.

Ellie received a trophy, certificate and £25 Amazon voucher in recognition. She said: “I feel really proud that I have won. I can’t believe I won out of everyone!”

Jazmyne Richardson, age 13, was also named a finalist for the ‘Reading Plus Star of the Year’ award. She said: “Wow! I really enjoy Reading Plus and hope to do it next year.”

Fiona continued: “Jazmyne is our Reading Plus Hero! She has always shown dedication, drive, and ambition. Jazmyne has exceeded expectations and I have seen her confidence grow but more importantly her enjoyment of reading has blossomed. I am very proud of this student, but the greatest outcome is that she is proud of herself!”

Reading Plus is an adaptive reading programme designed for Year 3 to Year 11 students to develop fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension.

Fiona finished: “It was highlighted during an OFSTED inspection that our school needs a Reading focus. We chose Reading Plus to meet the needs of our students. Reading Plus supports reading progress and is presented in a format which is engaging and student friendly.”

Lee Carrick, Reading Development Consultant at Reading Solutions UK, said: “Ellie and Jazmyne's outstanding efforts are wonderful to see, and we can’t wait to watch them grow into even more confident readers.

“We are thrilled that Bridlington School has benefitted from Reading Plus. It is always fantastic to hear about the programme’s positive impact on student and school outcomes.”

To find out more about Reading Plus, visit https://www.readingsolutionsuk.co.uk/.