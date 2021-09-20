George Webster has been announced as the latest addition to the CBeebies team.

The Leeds actor has previously been in a BBC Bitesize video dispelling myths about Down’s Syndrome.

It was this video that caught the eye of CBeebies producers, who recruited him soon after as a new presenter on the channel.

Webster, who has Down’s Syndrome, is an ambassador for UK charity Mencap, an organisation that aims to improve the lives of people with learning difficulties.

The 20-year-old, originally from Rawdon, attended the mainstream schools St. Peters Primary and Benton Park High in Rawdon and got GCSEs in Media, Maths, English, Food Tech and a sports qualification before studying a Creative Digital Media Production BTEC at Shipley College.

He started acting at StageDoor in Guiseley when he was 8 years old, and took part in many shows during his time there.

His first acting role in a film was S.A.M- a film about two boys called Sam both from different backgrounds who bond on the swings at a park.

He also made an appearance in sci-fi short film "BEBE A.I." earlier this year.

In an announcement made on the CBeebies Twitter account, Webster said:

"I feel so proud and I’m feeling so excited to start!"

"I'm looking forward to cooking...and dancing."

Webster's start date is yet to be announced, but is speculated to be soon based on CBeebies' social media.