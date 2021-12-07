Established in late October 2020, members of the partnership include Elected Members from both Gipton and Harehills and Burmantofts & Richmond Hill Ward.

Members include council officers from the Safer, Stronger Communities Team; Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team (LASBAT); Licensing; Public Health; the Cleaner Neighbourhoods Team; the Neighbourhood Policing Team and representatives from community and voluntary sector groups including Touchstone and Forward Leeds.

This complex challenge is being tackled on a number of fronts. Focus is being given to disruption, which includes enforcing the existing Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) and serving four injunctions on the more troublesome street drinkers.

In tandem to this approach, there is also a concerted effort to engage with this cohort of drinkers to address their needs around addiction. This work has proven challenging for the partnership given the obvious tension between balancing the impetrative to support individuals who are addicted to alcohol and the concerns of the wider community who are suffering as a result of their actions.

A constant pressure for the partnership is allowing the space and time for the outreach work to pay dividends while demonstrating to residents that this issue is being taken seriously via enforcement activity that reduces unacceptable levels of anti-social behaviour.

Genuine relationships are being forged under difficult circumstances by Touchstone’s dedicated outreach worker who has conducted over 18 visits to the Harehills area to date.

Allied to this, alcohol supply has sought to have been addressed through the continued defence of the council’s Cumulative Impact Policy (CIP) and the opposition of any new off licences.

Two applications have been declined in recent times but tens of off-licences remain in a less than two mile square radius. A prominent derelict site on Compton Road has also been target hardened following work by Cleaner Neighbourhoods Team colleagues, as it was a magnet for street drinkers.

Coun Salma Arif for the Gipton & Harehills ward, said: “Looking forward we want to continue to work in partnership and continue the momentum. Ward Members from both Gipton and Harehills and Burmantofts and Richmond Hill have committed to fund the Touchstone outreach for another year with group sessions for this cohort starting at a local café. Encouragingly, around 12 people now regularly attend and engage with support services at these sessions.

“Allied to this, colleagues in Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team, along with the Police and the Safer, Stronger Communities Team are currently working in partnership using the available legislation including the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 to address the issue of problem street drinking and associated community concerns.”

Coun Denise Ragan for Burmantofts & Richmond Hill Ward added: “It is hoped that the use of “closure orders” granted under anti-social behaviour legislation will further bolster the existing PSPO in the area. A similar development has already been piloted in Armley which has seen some positive results and we are seeking to replicate it in the Harehills area.

“The closure order, which denies access to a specific area if people are in possession of an open container of alcohol will give the officers additional powers and ensure there is the necessary balanced approach that allow us to support the needs of the community as well as the needs of a group of individuals with very serious challenges around addiction.”