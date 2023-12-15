A Leeds street has been named one of the best in the UK for Christmas decorations.

Every year, a dazzling spectacle lights up the Leeds town, as homes are adorned with breathtaking displays of twinkling lights for the festive season.

And no expense has been spared in lighting up Stone Brig Lane in Rothwell again this year, with snowmen, reindeers and a gigantic inflatable Santa. The mesmerising display has come to be known as the Stone Brig Lights.

Online car retailer cinch has listed its top five places in the UK where Christmas decorations shine the brightest.

Houses on Stone Brig Lane in Rothwell, which have become known as the Stone Brig Lights (Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Stone Brig Lane joined Colonels Lane in Boughton-under-Blean (Kent), Longdykes Road in Prestonpans (Scotland), Runton Road in Poole (Dorset) and Andover Road in Bristol.

Cinch said: “While it might feel like a mild Lapland street at first, Stone Brig Lane is actually located in Rothwell, a small town on the outskirts of Leeds.

“It all started as a joke among neighbours, where a few households would compete against each other to see who could put up the most eye-catching Christmas decorations.

"Soon enough, the preparations became an annual tradition and now attracting thousands of Brits every year.

“Stone Brig Lane features dozens of houses covered in sparkling lights, making it an unmissable destination for all Christmas-lovers in Yorkshire. It’s so popular that some people have moved there just to be a part of the seasonal celebrations!