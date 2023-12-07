Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Nine festive photos of Christmas lights on Stone Brig Lane in Rothwell as Leeds houses illuminated for winter

This dazzling spectacle has once again illuminated a Leeds town, as homes are adorned with breathtaking displays of twinkling lights for the festive season.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 7th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

It appears that no expense has been spared in lighting up Stone Brig Lane in Rothwell this year, with snowmen, reindeers and a gigantic inflatable Santa.

The mesmerising display, which has come to be known as the Stone Brig Lights, is bound to bring a smile to even the most grumbling of Scrooges.

Here are some of the best photos of the lights this Christmas –

Stone Brig Lane has once again been transformed into a Christmas spectacle, lighting up the night with an enchanting display of magic.

1. Christmas lights

Stone Brig Lane has once again been transformed into a Christmas spectacle, lighting up the night with an enchanting display of magic. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Each house on the lane becomes a beacon of light, as neighbours celebrate the festive season.

2. Christmas lights

Each house on the lane becomes a beacon of light, as neighbours celebrate the festive season. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Claire Tony and son James adjust a Santa outside one of the houses on the lane that has been transformed into a winter wonderland.

3. Christmas lights

Claire Tony and son James adjust a Santa outside one of the houses on the lane that has been transformed into a winter wonderland. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

It's nothing short of pure festive bliss as Rothwell shines bright this year.

4. Christmas lights

It's nothing short of pure festive bliss as Rothwell shines bright this year. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Isabelle Ford and Ella Harrison pose for a photograph on the illuminated street.

5. Christmas lights

Isabelle Ford and Ella Harrison pose for a photograph on the illuminated street. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Tasha Hartigan adjusts a snowman outside one of the houses.

6. Christmas lights

Tasha Hartigan adjusts a snowman outside one of the houses. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

