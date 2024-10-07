Stolen Hugo
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
We desperately need the public’s help to save Hugo’s life.
Hugo is an extremely unwell dog that has been stolen from Bramley Leeds 13. He has a muscle wasting disease that means he needs daily medication and needs to be found urgently.
The whole of the local community are rallying around to help find Hugo and this is the link to Hugo's Facebook group.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.