Stolen Hugo

We desperately need the public’s help to save Hugo’s life.

Hugo is an extremely unwell dog that has been stolen from Bramley Leeds 13. He has a muscle wasting disease that means he needs daily medication and needs to be found urgently.

The whole of the local community are rallying around to help find Hugo and this is the link to Hugo's Facebook group.