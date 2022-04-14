Connor Burkinshaw paid tribute to 40-year-old Stephen Burkinshaw, who was known to friends and family as ‘Burky’.

Posting on a fundraising page, Connor said: “I lost my beloved dad under tragic circumstances when his life was taken too soon, this is such a heartbreaking time for us all.

Stephen Burkinshaw, who was known to many as 'Burky'.

“Stephen lived a crazy and wild life and was always the life and soul of the party, he loved being the centre of attention.

“He had so many friends and family that he truly loved and he was loved by so many.”

The Go Fund Me page online was set up help give his dad a fitting send off and has already received more than £1,600 in donations.

Connor said: “I have decided to set up this page so people can donate and pay their respects.

“Me and my sisters want to do everything possible to give him the send off he deserves and let him go out with a bang as that is what he would have wanted .

“I think this is the best way for people to pay their last respects, whether it’s a pound or a penny, we truly do appreciate everything that gets donated, so let’s show the world what Stephen means to us.”

Police found an injured Mr Burkinshaw when they were called to a flat in Buckingham Court during the early hours of Sunday April 10.

He had been stabbed and was rushed to hospital, but could not be saved.

Christopher Gary Lodge appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday after being charged with Mr Burkinshaw's murder.

Lodge, 37, of Buckingham Court, appeared in court via a video link from HMP Leeds where he is being held on remand.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth to the Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl QC. No plea was entered.

His barrister, James Littlehales, requested that a psychiatric report be undertaken.

Lodge will next appear in court on June 6, with a possible trial date set for October.