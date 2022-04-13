Bradford Road crash: Tributes pour in for Leeds man killed in Stanningley collision with two arrested

Joshua Wilson, 26, was killed when crossing Bradford Road on Monday afternoon.

Residents have been at the scene of the crash today and floral tributes have been laid.

Residents have been at the scene of the crash today and floral tributes have been laid. Picture: James Hardisty.

"RIP Josh. Gone but never forgotten," one tribute said.

While another read: "To the young man I am so sorry we couldn't do more for you. My thoughts are with your family."

Another set, laid by the first member of the public to give aid, read: "Josh, I am so sorry that I could not save you. All my love."

The bystander, who said she was among the first to the scene following the collision, said she tried to carry out first aid.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said first aid and life support training should be mandatory.

She said: "It really should be mandatory, when I turned up there were people already there just stood around who didn't have a clue how to give life support.

"I just put myself into a zone and tried to help him as best I could but sadly it just wasn't enough."

She added: "I definitely recommend that first aid and basic life support be shown throughout schools and made into a part of education because it is so vital."

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the collision with the male driver of a black BMW M2 arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The driver of a grey BMW X5, which is believed to have been travelling in tandem with the M2, was also arrested.

Both men have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team ( MCET) is continuing to appeal to the public for information.

Anyone who has footage or information is asked to contact MCET on 101 referencing police log 0896 of April 11.