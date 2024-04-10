Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TV presenter Steph McGovern has paid tribute to Steph’s Packed Lunch star Dale Bowes following his death at age 28.

Bowes, who had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, appeared as a Lunchmate on the Channel 4 daytime show.

The GoFundMe campaign, which has been set up as a funeral/memorial fundraiser for Bowes, said the 28-year-old had been fighting synovial sarcoma and was first diagnosed with it in 2003.

He was diagnosed a second time in 2021 and for the third and final time in 2022. Bowes was admitted into St Gemma’s Hospice on March 25 for end-of-life care.

McGovern, 41, posted a photo of her and Bowes to social media and said: “Gutted to hear that @MrDaleBowes has died.

“Dale was one of our fabulous lunchmates who always brought so much wisdom and joy to the show, even in the middle of his brutal cancer treatment.”

The photo showed the pair stood in front of a white Christmas tree while Bowes donned a festive-looking jumper.

Bowes had talked about his cancer on Steph’s Packed Lunch, which is filmed in Leeds, and revealed that current treatments would be unable to cure him during a discussion on assisted dying

At the time he told McGovern: “I’ve been told that current treatments will not cure it.

“There is a trial that I’m waiting for which, it could help me, but at the moment if I deteriorate into a situation where I’m suffering, and I’ve seen family and friends who have had cancer and really suffered, I think it (assisted dying) should be the decision of the person who is going through that.

“As long as of course they can make that decision themselves and medical professionals can review it as well.”

Steph McGovern has paid tribute to Dale Bowes, her co-star of Steph's Packed Lunch (Photo: National World/Channel 4)

Bowes had also talked about his dog on the show and how he had helped him through living with cancer.

“With my condition, because I’ve got cancer as well, it just drains everything away that I’m worried about when I’m with him,” he said.

Bowes filmed his final show in December and wrote on Instagram: “It’s been a pleasure being part of @PackedLunchC4 this year.

“Today was my final show. I want to say a huge thanks to all my family who have supported me, my friends who have followed my journey on the show and watched some of the episodes and to all of the viewing public who have taken time out of their day to watch us on the show and participate by sending your messages in, too.