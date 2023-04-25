Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Station Road Horsforth: 'Absolute chaos' in Leeds as major crash is followed by second collision with cyclist

There was “absolute chaos” in Leeds this afternoon after a crash on a bridge was followed by a cyclist being injured in the aftermath.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:07 BST

Emergency crews were called to the bridge on Station Road in Horsforth at 12.17pm this afternoon (Tuesday) following reports of a two car collision. Police closed the road as a medical team tended to those in the vehicles.

Adele Mason, who owns Mousie Browns Hair & Beauty just down from the scene, said that the collision appeared to involve a van and a Renault colliding into each other.

She said there was “absolute chaos” during the time that the road was closed, saying: “Police didn’t direct the traffic at all. We were outside stopping people coming down the road.

Crash on Station Road. Photo: Adele MasonCrash on Station Road. Photo: Adele Mason
Crash on Station Road. Photo: Adele Mason

"Cars going down Station Road were hitting where the incident was and not knowing where to go.”

West Yorkshire Police said that one man was injured and that the road was reopened just before 1.30pm.

Ms Mason said that the two vehicles involved in the crash were still yet to be removed from the bridge when the road was reopened. She said it was at this point that a cyclist was in collision with a car at the junction of Station Road and Troy Road

She said that staff members from a nearby dentist tended to the cyclist, who Ms Mason estimated was in his 60s, before ambulance staff helped. Ms Mason said: “The people from the dentist were brilliant.”

Police said that a cyclist came off their bike while avoiding the collision and that they were treated to by emergency services already on scene.

