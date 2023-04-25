Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live

Horsforth Station Road: Live as major incident in Leeds causes road closures near train station

Emergency services are on the scene of a major incident in Leeds.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:04 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 14:17 BST

One resident has reported that a collision between a van and a car on the Station Road bridge over Horsforth Train Station this afternoon (Tuesday) has resulted in the road being closed. Police and ambulance crews are at the scene and road closures are in place.

West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for a statement.

For the latest updates on this ongoing incident follow our live blog below.

Police and ambulance crews have cordoned off Station Road in Horsforth. Photo: Adele MasonPolice and ambulance crews have cordoned off Station Road in Horsforth. Photo: Adele Mason
Police and ambulance crews have cordoned off Station Road in Horsforth. Photo: Adele Mason

Live as police and ambulance crews respond to major incident in Horsforth

14:16 BST

Pictures from the scene

Adele Mason, who works at a business near to where the collision took place, has sent the below pictures:

14:05 BST

What we know

Police and ambulance crews have been responded to an incident on the Station Road bridge over Horsforth Train Station this afternoon (Tuesday).

