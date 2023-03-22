Stair Foot Lane Alwoodley: The reason crime scene investigators were in Leeds today
Crime scene investigators were spotted in a Leeds suburb today – but they were not attending a crime scene.
There was a police presence on Stair Foot Lane in Alwoodley but the crime scene investigators were not dealing with a crime. West Yorkshire Police have confirmed crime scene investigators were in fact filming a demonstration of their work with a TV company.
No further details regarding the filming have been released but the Alwoodley community can rest assured police were not responding to an incident.