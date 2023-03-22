News you can trust since 1890
Stair Foot Lane Alwoodley: The reason crime scene investigators were in Leeds today

Crime scene investigators were spotted in a Leeds suburb today – but they were not attending a crime scene.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:15 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 15:22 GMT

There was a police presence on Stair Foot Lane in Alwoodley but the crime scene investigators were not dealing with a crime. West Yorkshire Police have confirmed crime scene investigators were in fact filming a demonstration of their work with a TV company.

No further details regarding the filming have been released but the Alwoodley community can rest assured police were not responding to an incident.

There was a police presence on Stair Foot Lane in Alwoodley but the crime scene investigators were not dealing with a crime. Image: Google Street View
