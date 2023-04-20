The colourful procession will be led by a performer on horseback dressed as the legendary saint, with around 1,000 patriotic supporters from Morley’s schools, clubs and sports teams following behind. Civic dignitaries like the Lord Lieutenant and the Lord Mayor will be in attendance, joining revellers after the march for a dramatic jousting performance in which rival knights will do battle for the second year running. As always, there will be a variety of stalls, fairground rides and re-enactments.

What to expect from Morley’s 2023 St George’s Day Parade

Coun Wyn Kidger is the chair of the Leeds branch of the Royal Society of St George, which organises the event. She said: “It’s the highlight of my year, I’m so excited. There are 20,000 people who come through Morley at the weekend to see the celebrations – it’s the most patriotic town in the north of England. Seeing St George riding through the town on horseback is an amazing sight.”

The St George's Day Parade in Morley regularly attracts thousands of visitors. Picture: Tony Johnson

Corporation Road will be closed as the parade heads through the town centre. When it arrives at its destination, there will be an ‘oath taking’ ceremony followed by a rugby display and a magic workshop. Children will enjoy watching birds of prey soaring through the air in an expert-led show, while the adults may be more interested in the WWII display and a circus workshop.

“This is the second time we’ve been able to hold the celebrations since covid and it’s amazing to be back,” added Coun Kidger. “We’re always trying to make it bigger and better. It’s just magical.”

Where will this year’s parade be held?

The parade will begin outside Morley Town Hall in Queen Street and proceed through the town centre before reaching the rugby and cricket clubs in Scatcherd Lane. Most of the stalls will be on the rugby club’s field, while the adjoining cricket field will host most of the fairground rides and the birds of prey.

A specially set-up jousting arena will see knights from the House of Lancaster battle for glory against the House of York. Nearby, re-enactments spanning more than 1,000 years will take visitors back to a Viking Camp in 900AD and a World War II battlefield.

When will the celebrations take place?

While the main parade will take place on Sunday April 23 at 11.30am, there are other events earlier in the week. They include a Leeds Minster service at 7.30pm on Thursday April 20, with bellringing at 6.45pm. Drighlington Brass Band will give a performance as part of the service, while the cadets and scouts will be in attendance.