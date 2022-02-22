Springwell Leeds selling box of beer which contains 99 cans - measuring over 2m long

Springwell Leeds North Brewing Co on Buslingthorpe Lane originally sold the ridiculously long boxes during lockdown.

However, they are now back by popular demand on social media.

The boxes hold 99 cans of Springwell Pils, a 4.5% Pils brewed in Leeds.

Measuring over 2.3m long, each box weighs upwards of 40kg, Springwell said.

The product description states: "Close your eyes and imagine for a second: you’re here with us at our new home, Springwell. You’re outside with your friends, music is playing, the sun is shining, you’re drinking Springwell Pils fresh from the tank.

"We're celebrating a year of this crisp, light and rounded Pilsner and what better way than with 99 cans! Springwell Pils is an unfiltered lager lightly hopped with Callista and MittelFruh."

The 99 can boxes are available for free home delivery within a 6 mile radius of the brewery in Leeds.

Due to the size of these boxes they are not available for Click and Collect or National delivery.

The idea for the 99 can boxes was inspired by Austin Beer Works in Texas.