Space Safari: Narrated drone show set to light up Leeds

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 11:00 BST
Its the event which delivers light, sound and cinematic storytelling in the sky.

Space Safari is a narrated drone light show and is set to captivate audiences in the city for the first time at Headingley cricket ground on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

The show uses a mesmerizing blend of Al & drone-swarm technology to tell the story of the adventures of animals based on an african fable where brave animals embark into the cosmos in a mystical display of courage, love and self-belief’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Space Safari is coming to Leeds.placeholder image
Space Safari is coming to Leeds. | Barbican Events

A spokesperson for organisers Barbican Events said: “Space Safari is more than just a show; it's an immersive cinematic experience with epic-scale narration which will fascinate you from start to finish. With fairground rides, VR gaming concession, and delicious food stalls, it’s family friendly event which you don’t want to miss.”

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

* For ticket information and more details visit: spacesafari.show/sign-up-leeds

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice