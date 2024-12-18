Space Safari: Narrated drone show set to light up Leeds
Space Safari is a narrated drone light show and is set to captivate audiences in the city for the first time at Headingley cricket ground on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
The show uses a mesmerizing blend of Al & drone-swarm technology to tell the story of the adventures of animals based on an african fable where brave animals embark into the cosmos in a mystical display of courage, love and self-belief’.
A spokesperson for organisers Barbican Events said: “Space Safari is more than just a show; it's an immersive cinematic experience with epic-scale narration which will fascinate you from start to finish. With fairground rides, VR gaming concession, and delicious food stalls, it’s family friendly event which you don’t want to miss.”
* For ticket information and more details visit: spacesafari.show/sign-up-leeds
