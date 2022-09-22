Dean Gabbitas, 63, has lived on Westfield Court in Rothwell for the last 16 years but says the otherwise peaceful area has been hit by a mass increase in traffic levels in recent weeks.

He detailed balaclava-clad riders smashing through hedges and fences and roaring along the road at excess speeds at all hours day and night.

Speaking to the YEP, Dean said he feared that someone could get seriously injured.

"It’s been going on for a while. Cars and motorcycles regularly hit in excess of 100 mph – at all time day and night,” he said.

"Someone’s going to get killed or seriously injured on this road. Mark my words."

Dean said the issue has been ongoing for quite a while with a number of neighbours raising concerns.

He said: “It’s disturbing me, my neighbours and the community. I’m mainly just concerned about people’s safety.

"If I go down to the road just now then it’s extremely busy even during the day. It’s a 20 zone which no one obeys.

"The road is used by pedestrians, all with children en route to and from Carlton Primary school.”

He says that police and council have both long since been made aware of the issue.

A Leeds council spokesperson said: “We encourage residents to report concerns of antisocial driving in their area.