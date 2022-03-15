After 40 years the fan favourite butcher is moving location.

Taking to social media, Malcolm Michaels shared the news on their Facebook page posting:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to social media, Malcolm Michaels shared the news on their Facebook page. Picture: Malcolm Michaels.

"Sadly, after 40 years we are leaving Leeds Kirkgate Market. Swipe to see where we are locating to."

The store will be moving to the former Bonmarché in Kirkgate, Leeds City Centre, just over the road from the market.

A further store is also in development at the Crossgates Shopping Centre.

Reacting to news of the move, customers and locals took to the comments section to express their sadness at the move but wishing their favourite butcher's luck.

"Wow I would never have believed that. I thought the day that Mal and Adi left the market it would crumble and fall to the ground." one user said.

"Your shop is what attracts people to it. At least you won't be freezing in winter. Good luck in the new shop."

Another user said: "Wow this is so sad to read good luck in the future Leeds Market will never be the same."

Many meanwhile expressed their joy and relief that the butcher would not be moving far.

"So sad but so glad it is still near the market so can still come get the best quality meat and service in Leeds." commented one customer.

"Looking forward to visiting you in your new place. What a loss to the short-sighted market management. Good luck." said another.

Malcolm Michaels will close their Kirkgate Market stall for the final time in May.